URBANA — Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14 for a 37-year-old Roberts man who admitted he had tried to kidnap a woman in Gibson City in December 2020.
Paul Theesfield, of the 200 block of Maple Avenue, Roberts, pleaded guilty July 6 to attempted kidnapping. Theesfield admitted before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long that he had attempted to kidnap the woman Dec. 5, 2020.
Prosecutors said that around 2:30 p.m. that day, Theesfield drove his red SUV past the woman multiple times while she was walking near Wood and 12th streets. Theesfield then used the vehicle to strike the woman from behind as he attempted to incapacitate her, put her in the SUV and drive her out of town to sexually assault her.
After Theesfield struck the woman with the vehicle, he exited the SUV and approached the woman, who recognized him and screamed.
Theesfield fled the scene and returned to his Roberts home. A Ford County sheriff’s deputy later located the vehicle and Theesfield.
Theesfield initially told authorities he accidentally struck the woman. Later, however, he admitted he had planned to kidnap the woman, and he was arrested
Authorities seized handcuffs, wire rope chokers, zip ties, duct tape, an electric cattle prod and other items from the Roberts water house, where Theesfield was employed.
Theesfield remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service awaiting sentencing.
He faces statutory penalties of a maximum 20 years in prison, a maximum $250,000 fine and a maximum three-year term of supervised release.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ford County Sheriff’s Office and Gibson City Police conducted the investigation. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller represented the government in the prosecution.