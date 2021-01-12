TAYLORVILLE — Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said he plans to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.
He also plans to vote against a resolution today that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
“I plan to vote no on both of them,” he told The News-Gazette.
He called the vote on the 25th Amendment resolution a “sham vote” and “nothing but a partisan vote.”
And he said the impeachment process would be rushed and that it’s not realistic to remove Trump before he leaves office Jan. 20. If impeached, Trump could also be disqualified from holding elected office again.
Davis said he was upset that Democrats “decided to move forward on an impeachment vote without any hearings, without any ability to discuss what actually happened, and knowing full well” Trump won’t be removed early.
Despite being in the U.S. Constitution, Davis also said impeachment would be an attack on the Constitution comparable to Republican efforts to overturn the Electoral College results.
On Jan. 6, Davis voted in favor of accepting the Electoral College results.
“I’m worried about the Constitution,” he said. “Impeachment was not meant to be a political hammer, rushed through in a matter of days with zero ability to remove the president before he leaves” Jan. 20.
Davis accused Democrats of setting expectations that are “just as baseless as expectations some Republicans set on overturning the Electoral College.”
Asked whether Trump is responsible for last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol building, Davis said, “The words he used and that some of my colleagues used — I hope they’re regretting it. And at the same time, I hope Nancy Pelosi regrets the terrible rhetoric” that he believes helped incite the shooter who attacked him and other House Republicans in 2017 at a baseball practice.
On Tuesday, Trump said his remarks last week to a rally before the violence were “totally appropriate.”