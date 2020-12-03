Champaign fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze on the roof of a high-rise apartment building in the University of Illinois campustown.
Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith says crews were called to 707 South Fourth Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Smith says firefighters saw heavy flames on the roof of the 14-story building when they arrived on scene. He says the fire was then upgraded to a second alarm.
Smith says the flames, which were contained to the roof, were put out at around 3:40 A-M.
He says the residents of two apartments will be displaced as a result of water damage.
A dollar damage estimate is not available. There were no injuries.
More than 30 Champaign firefighters were at the scene and the Urbana Fire Department also provided assistance.