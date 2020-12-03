CHAMPAIGN — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze on the roof of a high-rise apartment building in the Campustown area. No one was injured.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said crews were called to the structure at 707 S. Fourth St., C, just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Smith said firefighters saw heavy flames on the roof of the 14-story building when they arrived on the scene. He says the fire was then upgraded to a second alarm.
Smith said the flames, which were contained to the roof, were put out around 3:40 a.m.
He said the residents of two apartments will be displaced as a result of water damage.
A dollar damage estimate was not available.
More than 30 Champaign firefighters were at the scene, and the Urbana Fire Department provided assistance.