CHAMPAIGN — Rev. Lynette Chapman CU Sunrise Rotary Club president Charlie Smith hope to fill the container where donated diapers will be collected in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign (2101 S. Prospect Ave.).
The church and club are partnering on a drive-thru diaper drive that runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday. It is Year 2 for a club project — part of the United Way's Bottom Line program — that in 2022 netted nearly 15,000 diapers. The container, donated by Mi-Box of Danville, has room for 20,000 diapers.
Volunteers from the church and club will spend Saturday re-packing diapers for dispersal by United Way.
"A lot of people don't realize the demand there is for diapers," said Smith, who in July began his term as president of CU Sunrise Rotary.