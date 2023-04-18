DANVILLE — A 5th District Illinois Appellate Court ruling that gave ownership of Danville’s 12-story Bresee Tower back to its former owners is a setback for the city of Danville, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the city won’t be able demolish the building.
That’s the sentiment of Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
“We’ll continue,” Williams said. “We’ll go back to circuit court and make our case on the safety issues and the ordinance violations toward demolition.”
Williams said demolishing a property despite not having ownership “happens all the time.”
“If it’s created a safety issue, we get those court orders, but it’s usually for smaller structures.”
Williams said the city can still proceed on the two counts in court regarding demolition and code violations. The appellate court ruled ownership should remain with Chris and Jeri Collins, operating as C.A. Collins Enterprises LLC.
The question now is, will the Collinses do anything to fix up the property, or will it continue to deteriorate?
As a safety measure, the city has had to prevent sidewalk foot traffic and vehicle traffic next to the building due to the threat of falling debris for several years.
The Collinses referred all comments on the court ruling to their attorney, Neal Smith of Robbins Schwartz of Lisle.
Said Smith: “We are extremely pleased with the decision of the appellate court restoring title to the Bresee Tower to C.A. Collins Enterprises. We look forward to working with the City of Danville and the community as we endeavor to preserve this historic property.”
Also at issue is why the Collinses would want to retain ownership of the property that has not generated revenue for several years?
Collins has given conflicting statements on receiving rental income from cellular antenna companies.
In 2021, he said they have not received any money for rental of antennas atop the building, which was given to them in 2018 by former owner Scottie Porter and Historic Restorations Inc. of Alabama, and Land Co. of Danville.
In his appeal of the circuit court ruling, however, Collins said they had been receiving rental income from Nextel and T-Mobile to house cellular antenna equipment on the roof.
The city countered that the presence of cell antennas did not prevent the property from being declared abandoned once the legal owner failed to occupy the premises.
More than one outside developer has said they would be willing to fix up the property for some type of rental units but have never followed through, apparently due to the millions it would cost to upgrade the deteriorating building.
“We met with close to a dozen investors and did everything to save the building,” Williams said.
“Unfortunately, none of them ever had the financial wherewithal to complete the project. The previous guy said it was going to take $20 million-plus to develop it for low-income apartments.”
Collins, however, claims some of the fault belongs to the city, saying it has blocked his attempts to secure investors for the property because it wants to see the tower demolished.
In his appeal of the circuit court ruling, Collins also said he and his wife have been using the property to store personal belongings.
The circuit court had ruled that water service having been shut off to the building for more than 10 years was evidence the property had been abandoned.
The Collinses don’t appear to be spending much money on the building.
Vermilion County Supervisor of Assessments Matt Long said the Collinses had paid little in the form of property taxes in recent years.
“It was lowered down to ‘salvage’ (value) back in 2018,” Long said.
“It means the structure basically has no value left. A lot of houses that get boarded up and have been stripped out, we tend to lower them down to salvage value because if they’re beyond repair, they quit paying taxes.”
Long said Danville Township Assessor Rick Rohrer lowered the tower to salvage value in 2018, meaning the annual property tax bill that had been about $13,000 was reduced to less than $300 a year.