FARMER CITY — For seven months in 2017, 18-year-old Lexi Peterson and her mother, Christie, had their days filled with hospital visits and treatment at St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

This was Lexi’s second struggle with leukemia after receiving treatment in 2013, this time battling a secondary form called acute myeloid leukemia.

While being away from home and her two sisters was difficult, the Petersons were able to join a community at St. Jude.

“It was scary, but it’s kind of like a little campus in its own, and everybody’s fighting something,” Christie said. “So you meet tons of families, tons of patients, tons of parents, and you all just try to get through it.”

After Lexi received bone-marrow transplants, she and her mother were finally able to return home.

Top of the Morning, April 11, 2018 Cancer treatments won't allow Lexi Peterson to attend her high school graduation ceremony May 20, but the fine folks at Blue Ridge High School made sure the spirited senior from Farmer City enjoyed her big moment anyway.

At today’s St. Jude Champaign-to-Peoria run, a relay-style event that starts in downtown Champaign, Christie will be seeing runners off as they pass through Farmer City, where the family resides. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to the hospital, where families never have to pay a bill for housing, medical care or travel, according to its website.

“I don’t know how anybody would do it if there weren’t donors and there wasn’t money donated,” Christie said. “I still don’t know how they run that place, but they do.”

When Lexi was 13, she and her mother stayed at Ronald McDonald House, and they traveled back and forth to Memphis for two-and-a-half years. In 2017, when they couldn’t leave for seven months, they stayed at Target House, which offers more permanent-style housing.

“Six months there, you want to have your own kitchen and your own areas doing your own thing,” she said. “You’re at the hospital every day. ... There’s dinners that go on in the housing so that you don’t have to cook and you can just have people come in and just cook.

“There’s lots of movie nights; there’s teen activities; there’s young kid activities. There’s always something, more than likely, going on in one of the housings.”

After a health scare in June, Christie said her daughter is back to normal, although normalcy has its own definition for Lexi. Because of the treatments, she had to have two hip replacements and a shoulder replacement, and is waiting on another shoulder replacement.

All of those treatments came at St. Jude. For the hospital and its donors, the Petersons couldn’t be more grateful.

“They saved my daughter’s life,” Christie said. “I still have her with us. It’s a scary ordeal, a scary situation, a lot of anxiety.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen, but they try to make the best of every situation and do what they can for the families and the patients.”