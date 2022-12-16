ST. JOSEPH — There’s a reason Santa Claus seems to be everywhere. It’s because there are so many of him. Or Santa wannabes.
Last year alone, nearly 500 runners dressed as St. Nick visited St. Joseph for a saintly 5K run to benefit local charities.
This year’s fifth annual St. Joe Santa 5K Walk/Race is set for Saturday.
Co-founder Max Painter said the starting line presents quite a spectacle when so many runners in red line up. The Grinch, as always, will also be on hand.
The race starts at 9 a.m.
In many 5K races, the runners have to be concerned about the heat. Not with this one. The Santa suit will come in handy to ward off the cold as Painter said the forecast calls for a high of about 25 degrees.
“We have never had a snow-covered route,” Painter said. “I’d love for it to snow while we’re running, but it never has.”
It’s not too late to join in the run/walk. People can sign up in person between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and at 7 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph United Methodist Church.
Painter said the idea for the Santa Run came about during a brainstorming session while heading home from a similar race in Indianapolis. He said none of the smaller Illinois communities hold such an event, so it was decided St. Joe should have one.
Joining Painter as co-founders are Brenda Hixson and Painter’s wife, Jami.
Each participant receives a beard and Santa hat and shirts while they last. The event is dog-friendly. Treat bags will be available for people who bring their dogs.
The event’s proceeds go to a variety of worthy causes, with a different major recipient each year.
This year’s major recipient will be the Humane Society and, possibly, a local veterinarian to fund services for individuals who can’t afford care for their pets.
Last year’s major recipient was the Prairie Dragon Paddlers. The PDP team operates a recreational and competitive dragon boat team of breast cancer survivors and sponsors programs that promote wellness and camaraderie, funds breast cancer research and supports survivorship.
Another recipient will be the Feed the Nation food bank, sponsored by the United Methodist Church, and which last month fed 40 families. Last year, funds also went for scholarships to four St. Joseph-Ogden graduates.
There will also be milk and cookies, hot chocolate and M&Ms on the race route as well as opportunities for photos with The Grinch and Santa. The Rib Cage will also have specialty drinks to warm up the adults after the run.