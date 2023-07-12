RURAL PENFIELD — A machine shed that sustained heavy damage during a recent high-wind storm suffered further damage to fire Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were called at 6:06 p.m. to 2763 County Road 2900 North, southeast of Penfield.
Gifford Fire Chief Rich McFadden said the fire was a direct result of the storm damage.
“Two rafters started sagging real bad” as a result of the wind damage, McFadden said. “It stretched electrical wires. It looked like it caught one rafter on fire. It burned about an 8-foot section of a rafter and some of the insulation.”
McFadden estimated the storm had caused about $150,000 damage, and the fire caused another $40,000.
Rantoul and Ogden-Royal fire departments provided mutual aid.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 9:30 p.m. Also on scene were Royal Ambulance and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.