URBANA — A registered sex offender charged with sexually molesting an adolescent girl is in police custody.
U.S. Marshals and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Kevin Kryzanski, 48, of rural Rantoul on a warrant issued late last month after he was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The charges allege conduct that occurred with a girl last June in her Champaign County home.
A Champaign County sheriff’s report said Kryzanski allegedly touched the girl on various parts of her body both over and under her clothes on more than one occasion beginning around June 1, 2022.
Kryzanski was a friend of the child’s mother.
The matter came to the attention of sheriff’s deputies in early February and the girl told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center what had happened to her.
When deputies questioned Kryzanski, he denied the allegations.
Judge Brett Olmstead issued a warrant for his arrest on March 27 and set the bond at $100,000.
Olmstead left the bond at that amount when Kryzanski appeared for arraignment on Thursday.
He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is due back in court May 9.
Kryzanski has a conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse from 1998 for which he was sentenced to prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.