RURAL SIBLEY — A westbound driver who failed to stop at a stop sign on Illinois 47 was blamed for a wreck that killed a passenger and seriously injured two people Saturday evening near Sibley.
According to Illinois State Police Troop 5, the driver’s vehicle was westbound on County Road 1100 North, about 2 miles south of Sibley, when the vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a northbound vehicle on Illinois 47 about 9:15 p.m.
A passenger in the westbound vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle caught fire.
State police said both drivers were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is not immediately available.