THOMASBORO — Fire departments from 12 districts helped to battle an early Sunday morning blaze near Thomasboro that destroyed a farm shed and equipment that threatened nearby fuel tanks.
Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the blaze caused an estimated $2 million damage to the building and equipment at the Jason Lakey farm, located 4 miles south and 3 miles east of Thomasboro.
Firefighters were able to confine the damage to the one building.
“It was close to (another building) three times larger,” Cundiff said. “That would have been a much worse situation if it got that.
“The other thing of great concern was there were two large LP tanks ... that were close to the building.”
A state fire marshal’s office investigator is investigating the cause of the fire, but Cundiff said, due to the amount of damage, it will be difficult to pinpoint.
“It was well involved when we got there,” Cundiff said.
The building was 50-75 feet from the house.
A neighbor spotted the fire, alerted Lakey and called 911 about 5:01 a.m.
The storage shed contained two tractors, two planters and two semi-trucks.
Cundiff said much of the fire fighting involved hauling water to the site.
Assisting Thomasboro were departments from Rantoul, Gifford, Paxton, Carroll, Corn Belt Ogden-Royal, St. Joseph, Bondville, Eastern Prairie, Edge Scott and Champaign, which brought its hazardous-materials unit. Arrow Ambulance was also on the scene. The Rantoul and Paxton departments came with ladder trucks.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:25 p.m.