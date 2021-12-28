MOSCOW — A Russian businessman whose family has ties to Champaign was detained by a Russian court earlier this month.
The Moscow Times reported that August Meyer, 59, was arrested Dec. 8 with his wife on charges that the cosmetics chain co-owners allegedly embezzled about $32 million from a state-owned bank to develop an online retailing company shortly before it failed.
Meyer is the son of August “Chris” Meyer, former owner of Midwest Television, which owned WCIA-TV in Champaign until its sale in 1999.
The Moscow Times reported that the younger Meyer has lived in Russia since 1999 but was born in San Diego where Midwest Television also had television and radio stations until their sale in 2018.
In court in St. Petersburg before he was ordered jailed, Meyer said he is a citizen of Russia, Malta and Saint Kitts and Nevis. His wife was put under house arrest.
The publication described Meyer as “one of the most high-profile foreign businessmen and investors in Russia” and the majority shareholder of the Rive Gauche cosmetics chain. Forbes estimated his net worth at $650 million earlier this year, the Times said.
The charges stemmed from money that Ulmart, once Russia’s largest online retailer, borrowed from the state-owned bank. Meyer reportedly owned about a third of Ulmart, which was declared bankrupt about two years ago after four years of legal proceedings with creditors. It had been valued at more than $1 billion, the Times said.
The day after Meyer was detained in St. Petersburg, his sister, Elisabeth Kimmel, 56, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in a Boston federal courtroom to six weeks in prison and fined $250,000 for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
She pleaded guilty in connection with a college-admissions scandal in which almost 60 parents paid a middle man hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their children admitted to exclusive colleges and universities under false pretenses.
When she was charged in 2019, Kimmel was the second-largest shareholder in First Busey but resigned from the board of directors within days of being charged.