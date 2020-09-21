With the Ruth Bader Ginsburg tributes still pouring in — and the debate over who will succeed her already underway — we asked UI Law Professor JASON MAZZONE for a brief history lesson on the legal legacy of the second woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.
1. Justice Ginsburg probably had a greater impact on American law as a lawyer than as a member of the Supreme Court.
As the director of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project during the 1970s, Ginsburg brought the cases that persuaded the all-male Supreme Court that federal and state statutes — and there were many of them at the time — that treated men and women differently solely because of gender violated the Constitution’s equal protection requirements.
The suspicion with which courts today view governmental classifications based on gender traces directly to Ginsburg’s work as an attorney.
2. Although Justice Ginsburg strongly believed the Constitution protects a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy, she was a critic of the Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
Ginsburg thought that by stepping in to announce a broad right to abortion the Court in Roe had interfered with a political process that was heading towards abortion liberalization and that the result was to increase public division around abortion issues.
In her later years on the Court, Ginsburg also sought to ground constitutional protection for abortion not in privacy, as had the Court in Roe, but in the role reproductive choice plays in promoting the equality of women.
3. Ginsburg wrote significant majority opinions, but her dissents might end up being better known.
In 2013, in Shelby County v. Holder, the Court invalidated a key provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, reasoning that because historic racial gaps in voting access had closed, the law’s provision was no longer needed.
In dissent, Ginsburg wrote that that was “like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
All law students remember the phrase.
4. Among the other justices with whom she served, Ginsburg was most similar to her friend Antonin Scalia.
The two often disagreed about the right outcomes in cases and their personal styles certainly differed. But like Scalia, Ginsburg understood the value of careful argument and the benefits of engaging in good faith with those who begin from a different perspective.
After Scalia died in 2016, Ginsburg was the strongest writer at the Court.
5. There will be a tremendous fight over the choice of a new justice.
Ginsburg herself was confirmed by the Senate 96-3. Ginsburg’s replacement — whether named by President Trump or by a future President Biden — will not receive anything close to that number of votes.
And confirmation fights will not end when this seat is filled. Part of Ginsburg’s legacy, too, is that, she resisted calls to retire when Obama was in office — counting on Hillary Clinton becoming the first woman President and naming her successor.