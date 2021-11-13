NORMAL — St. Thomas More has won the 2021 Class 1A volleyball state championship.
Coach Kelly McClure’s Sabers overcame another first-set loss to defeat Augusta Southeastern 22-25, 25-18, 25-17 on Saturday morning at Redbird Arena, giving the Sabers their second-ever state title.
STM dropped the opening game in Friday’s semifinal versus Freeport Aquin before rallying for the victory, putting the Sabers (41-1) in position to secure their first state-championship trophy since 2017.
Junior Mallory Monahan’s 11 kills and senior Caroline Kerr’s 30 assists paced the attack for STM, which added seven kills apiece from senior Anna McClure, sophomore Julia Johnson and freshman Shannon Monahan.
Senior Colleen Hege threw herself across the court all match to ignite the Sabers’ defense. She compiled five digs to go with 11 digs from Kerr, six digs from McClure and five digs from Monahan.
STM won each of its last 29 matches on the season and dropped just four sets along the way.
The Sabers sent off their six seniors, McClure, Camille Breen, Kerr, Delaney Record, Hege and Elie Dixon with the ultimate triumph.