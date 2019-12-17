URBANA — A 44-year-old Tolono man who was convicted of sexually molesting two young girls has been sentenced to 37 years in prison — though his lawyer said he would likely be dead by the end of the month.
Judge Tom Difanis sentenced Michael Shonkwiler to 15 years each for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, plus seven years for one of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all to be served consecutively.
Difanis also sentenced Shonkwiler to seven years each for the remaining two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, to be served concurrently with the total 37 years for the other three offenses.
Difanis found Shonkwiler guilty in November of all five counts in connection with incidents occurring between 2011 and 2012 in Shonkwiler’s home.
Shonkwiler has a kidney disease and has been dependent on dialysis treatments, and medical witnesses at his sentencing hearing Monday said he indicated he was voluntarily terminating his dialysis treatments.
Shonkwiler’s lawyer, Ben Dyer, said his client was unlikely to survive into the new year, and he asked for both a lighter sentence and for a medical furlough of 10-15 days before he was committed to the state Department of Corrections.
“Judge, my client is a sad, sick, dying man,” Dyer said.
Difanis added one more descriptive word for Shonkwiler, calling him “a sad, sick, dying and perverted individual.”
“Mr. Shonkwiler has used his medical condition as a get-out-of-jail-free card,” Difanis said.
If this ends up being a death (in prison) sentence for Shonkwiler, Difanis said, “so be it.”
Given a chance by Difanis to say something before the sentence was handed down, Shonkwiler apologized for being about an hour late to his sentencing hearing, which proceeded after a brief delay in his absence.
Difanis had permitted him to remain free on bond after his conviction due to his illness and need for dialysis treatments.
Shonkwiler was charged in 2018 after one of two victims reported to sheriff’s deputies that, six years earlier, when she was 10 or 11, Shonkwiler had touched her inappropriately, purchased her alcohol and kissed her at his home.
One girl testified Monday that Shonkwiler had been texting her using sexual terms.
Another said Shonkwiler came to the drive-through at the fast food restaurant where she worked and contacted her through a Facebook profile under another name asking her to meet with him and including love and kissing emojis.
Christie Clinic nephrologist Dr. Smita Murty said Shonkwiler indicated to her on Nov. 4 that he would cease his dialysis treatments, though, she believed he likely still had at least some home dialysis supplies left.
He wouldn’t be expected to survive beyond two weeks without dialysis treatments, she said.
Suzette Astell-Richardson, a nurse practitioner, said she’d seen Shonkwiler in his home a week ago and it was her understanding that Shonkwiler’s last dialysis treatment had been on Thanksgiving day.
“It was important that he make it through the holidays,” she said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Shonkwiler’s messages to one of the victims asking her to meet him with “no police” occurred just a week before his trial.
Shonkwiler has been using his medical condition as an excuse and a shield, and he made his victims feel as though they were responsible for what was happening, Lozar said.
About the girls who came forward and had to tell their stories multiple times to authorities, Lozar said, “I cannot say enough about their bravery.”
While Shonkwiler’s health was a “glaring factor” in mitigation, Difanis said, there were also two aggravating factors — that he had several prior convictions for other offenses and that his sentence must serve as a deterrent to others.
“Mr. Shonkwiler is a child molester,” he said.