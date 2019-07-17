CHAMPAIGN — A church that has served Champaign for more than a century and a half is celebrating its birthday this weekend.
Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park St., C, is planning a series of events Sunday to mark the 153rd year of its founding.
The celebration is being organized by parish members Davetta Watson and Tammy Carter.
This year’s theme is “Each One, Reach One, Live It, Talk It, Pray It,” according to spokeswoman Evelyn Hickman.
Activities will begin with a light continental breakfast at 10:30 a.m.
An 11 a.m. service at the church will feature a sermon by the Rev. Claude E. Shelby Sr.
A luncheon is planned at the church following the morning worship service.
A second service featuring the Rev. Nate Williams Jr. of New Foundation Missionary Baptist Church in Champaign will begin at 3:30 p.m.
That church’s congregation will also participate, with the New Foundation choir performing a selection of music.
The event will conclude with an old-fashioned ice cream social.
The public is invited to attend.