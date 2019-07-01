MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System has purchased Heartland Health System Inc., the operator of the 25-bed Fayette County Hospital and 85-bed Fayette County Long Term Care.
The sale was finalized Monday, according to Sarah Bush Lincoln.
Under terms of the agreement, the Fayette County Hospital District continues to own the building, while Heartland Health System, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sarah Bush Lincoln, owns the equipment and oversees operation of the hospital and long-term-care facility.