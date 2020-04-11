CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning in northwest Champaign.
Preliminary information is that Champaign police were called to the 400 block of Briar Lane just before 10 a.m. after several people reported hearing shots fired.
Not long after, a man showed up at Carle Foundation Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
Police located the possible crime scene in a parking lot of an apartment complex and are continuing to investigate the connection.
Anyone with information is urged to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.