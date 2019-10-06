URBANA — One person is dead and another injured as a result of a shooting Saturday night in Urbana.
Responding to a call of an armed subject at the Colorado Ridge apartment complex in the 700 block of East Colorado, Urbana Police officers at about 7:30 p.m. located a victim sitting in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital where we was pronounced dead.
A second victim with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a gunshot wound arrived via private vehicle at Carle. Officers said both victims were in the same car at the time of the shooting.
The names of the victims have yet to be released.
The investigation into the shootings continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app.