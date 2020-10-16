The National Weather Service says a portion of East Central Illinois will be under a frost advisory on Saturday morning.
The advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. and it impacts Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion counties.
Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s.
Meanwhile, there is a fire weather watch in effect Saturday as well for all of East Central Illinois because of gusty winds and low humidity.
Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties are all under the watch. Winds could gust up to around 45 miles-per-hour.
Outdoor burning is not recommended as any fires that develop will spread rapidly.