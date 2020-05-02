For the second straight day, Champaign County set a new 24-hour high for most confirmed cases, reporting 20 today.
That concludes a week that ended with a 10-case Wednesday, 11-case Thursday and 14-case Friday, sending the county's total to 169.
The spike is due in part to a rise in cases in Rantoul. The 61866 ZIP code had 10 confirmed cases as of Thursday and now has 24, according to a map showing cases by ZIP code on the C-U Public Health District website.
Of the 169 cases countywide, 74 are considered active — six of whom are hospitalized, a number that's held steady all week.
Eighty-nine are considered recovered. Six Champaign County residents have died after testing positive.
On Friday, CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette that she expected the number of newly confirmed cases to remain high "for a week, at least."
There are two reasons for that, she said: more testing being done and clusters of cases, the latter being the result of a change in how those who've come into contact with an infected resident are treated.
Until recently, they were advised to self-isolate, Pryde said. Now, as part of a new contact tracing strategy, each contact is tested individually.
****
IDPH: 2,450 NEW CASES, 105 DEATHS
At Saturday’s press briefing, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported 105 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,559.
There were an additional 2,450 positive cases, for a total of 58,505 statewide.
Approximately one-fourth of the 4,717 hospitalized were in intensive care and of those in ICU, 789 were on ventilators, she said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker attributed the higher numbers to additional testing but also said the rate of infection appears to be slowing.
“Social distancing works and has limited the spread of the virus. We know it’s getting difficult. The weather is nice,” Ezike said, urging people to find creative ways to keep engaged at home.
“Physical activities should be prioritized,” she said to “take care of physical, emotional and mental health.” .