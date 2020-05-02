At Saturday’s press briefing, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported 105 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,559.
There were an additional 2,450 positive cases, for a total of 58,505 statewide.
Approximately one-fourth of the 4,717 hospitalized were in intensive care and of those in ICU, 789 were on ventilators, she said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker attributed the higher numbers to additional testing but also said the rate of infection appears to be slowing.
“Social distancing works and has limited the spread of the virus. We know it’s getting difficult. The weather is nice,” Ezike said, urging people to find creative ways to keep engaged at home.
“Physical activities should be prioritized,” she said to “take care of physical, emotional and mental health.” .