SAVOY — The Savoy Village Board has approved taxing cannabis sales at 3 percent when it becomes legal next year. But that does not mean the village will ultimately allow the sale of marijuana.
Village Manager Dick Helton said the board voted 4-1 Wednesday night to impose the tax, with Trustee Dee Shonkwiler the lone "no."
But Helton said board members would also have to approve a future ordinance that would allow a cannabis dispensary to open in the village.
He said that measure and another that would prohibit the sale of marijuana in the village will come back before the board sometime in the next couple of months.
Helton said since there is not a medical-cannabis dispensary currently operating in the village, like in Champaign and Urbana, there is no rush to make a final decision on whether to allow it to be sold in Savoy.