The Savoy Village Board has approved taxing cannabis sales at 3 percent when the drug becomes legal next year. But that does not mean the village will ultimately allow the sale of marijuana.
Village Manager Dick Helton says the board voted 4-1 Wednesday night to impose the tax with Dee Shonkwiler voting against the ordinance.
But Helton says board members would also have to approve a future ordinance that would allow a cannabis dispensary to open in the village.
He says that measure and an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of marijuana will come back before the board sometime in the next couple of months.
Helton says since there is not a medical cannabis dispensary currently operating in the village, like there is in Champaign and Urbana, there is no rush to make a final decision on whether to allow the drug to be sold in Savoy.