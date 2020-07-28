URBANA — A Savoy man who allegedly taped a camera to a neighbor’s window to secretly record her movements has been criminally charged.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Henry B. Williams, 33, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Wesley Avenue, was arrested Monday evening after investigators said he admitted to those actions.
Apperson said on Thursday, a woman living in the same apartment complex as Williams found a small black camera taped to the front window of her apartment facing inward. She immediately retrieved it and drove it to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and investigators were able to look at videos on the camera and saw multiple images of the woman’s apartment and two that showed her. They also found images of Williams, who had used the same camera to record himself inside a vehicle allegedly engaged in a sex act.
When confronted Monday, Apperson said Williams told police he bought the camera to try to catch a thief but later decided to use it to watch the neighbor. He said he did not know her but had seen her around a few times.
Williams was charged Tuesday with unauthorized video recording, a Class 4 felony, for allegedly taping the woman without her permission between July 5 and 23. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.
Court records show Williams has two prior misdemeanor convictions for public indecency in Champaign from 2013 and 2014.
Judge Adam Dill set Williams' bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 4. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman he is accused of videotaping.