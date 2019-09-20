Mitchell J. Snodgrass, 23, of Savoy, sentenced Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to three weeks in jail, 159 days on electronic home detention and 30 months probation after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence, admitting that about 8:10 p.m. April 22, while driving in the 1600 block of High Cross Road in Urbana, he hit a bicyclist.