SAVOY — The village of Savoy will begin looking for a full-time fire chief.
The village board Wednesday directed village Administrator Christopher Walton to move forward with the search and hiring proceses for a full-time chief.
Village President John Brown said there is $95,000 budgeted for the fire chief position in the current fiscal year, which began May 1.
Brown said it’s likely the village board will set up a committee to assist with the hiring process.
A consultant hired by the village advised in a report released last October that Savoy should hire a full-time fire chief, based on the fire department's current workload.
The last two fire chiefs also recommended that a full-time chief is needed for the fire department, which is staffed by paid, on-call volunteers, Brown said.
He said the hope is to have the full-time chief position filled within a couple of months of the job opening being posted.
The next step may be to consider having part-time firefighters to staff the station, but the fire chief position will need to be filled first, Brown said.
“The plan is, we want to get the fire chief hired, have that person have an opportunity to evaluate our needs and have their expertise make recommendations to us,” he said.