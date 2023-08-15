SAVOY — The former Champaign-Urbana Nursing & Rehab opened Tuesday under new ownership, and has been renamed Accolade Healthcare of Savoy.
That makes the Savoy nursing home at 302 Burwash Ave. a sister facility of two Accolade facilities in Paxton and one in Danville.
Accolade Healthcare President Moe Freedman said the company has wanted a facility in the Champaign-Urbana area for some time and has a strong relationship with Carle Foundation Hospital.
"We feel we can bring a really high level of care to the Champaign County area," he said.
Accolade kept all the former Champaign-Urbana Nursing & Rehab’s former employees and is planning to do improvements to the Savoy facility inside and out, Freedman said.
“We are definitely coming in with an action plan and a focus on what needs to be done,” he said.