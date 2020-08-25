SAVOY — From the minute you turn into Dana Colbert Park in Savoy, you can thank Mark and Terri Wetzel.
And in 20 years, you will really be singing their praises. That’s because in the last six or so years, the couple has planted and nurtured more than 150 trees in this gem of a community park on the south side of Savoy.
“The simple answer is I like trees,” said Mark Wetzel, who lives in the subdivision just east of the park.
Wetzel claims he hasn’t kept track of their personal financial investment in the park.
“I have no idea. I probably spend as much on my trees as avid golfers spend on golf,” he said. “Some people boat and fish. It’s his golfing, fishing, boating,” Terri Wetzel said.
Their legacy to the village recently earned them the “Citizens of the Year” award from the Savoy Rotary.
While they were pleased with the recognition, they were quick to add it had nothing to do with their motivation.
“We moved to Savoy seven years ago, and I noticed Colbert Park was practically devoid of trees. I was able to get hold of a park commissioner and the village arborist. They let me have areas of the park where they hadn’t planted trees. For the last five or six years, I’ve been planting as my budget will allow,” Mark Wetzel said.
Named for 43-year planning commission member Dana Colbert who died in 2003 before the park was developed, the 55-acre expanse features an eight-acre stocked fishing lake, pavilions, playground equipment, a volleyball court, paved walking paths, a learning trail and a large hill for sledding and climbing.
In late 2004, it was a cornfield. Today, it’s gorgeous and in the future, it will be even more welcoming thanks to the Wetzels’ trees.
“In the main part of Colbert, I had planted 51 trees. Along the railroad on the berm I planted 103 trees,” he said. “My motive is entirely selfish. I enjoy trees. I’m putting them in there because I wanted to select the trees I like,” Mark said.
He picks trees mostly native to Illinois. His selections include oak, hickory, maple, dogwoods, yellow buckeye, sweet gum, black gum. “I refer to sugar maples as the queen of trees and the white oak as the king of trees,” he said.
There may be more trees to come in the park in which they take at least one walk a day.
“We love the sidewalk,” said Terri. “It’s 10-feet wide, lots of room,” added Mark excitedly. Terri Wetzel quoted an old adage when asked why they are doing this. “Wisdom is planting trees whose shade we will never sit under,” she said, adding that she and Mark hope to be around another 20 or 30 years to enjoy them.
The couple has three grown children and eight grandchildren who share their appreciation of flora and fauna and have bought trees for their dad and grandpa to plant in the park.
“I have a second saying,” said Mark. “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The next best time to plant a tree is today.”