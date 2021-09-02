Submit your Letter to the Editor here
SAVOY — Despite pleas from four businessmen not to do so, Savoy trustees voted Wednesday to increase the village’s sales tax by 1 percentage point effective Jan. 1.
“This proposed increase will not kill my business but let me assure you it will have a negative impact,” said Jim Higgins, owner of Awesome Machines, 109 S. Dunlap Ave.
“You want to put it (the tax burden) on the backs of the customers of Savoy business. Is that fair? I don’t think it is,” said Gary Herzog, owner of Prairieland Feeds, 303 S. Dunlap Ave. “I’m disappointed.”
Tom Millikan, owner of Budget Blinds, 211 N. Dunlap Ave., urged the board to “streamline a little bit.”
“This is not Champaign and Urbana. Savoy hasn’t been around that long. It’s great to have a fully-staffed fire department but we are not at that point yet. We have to be patient,” Millikan said, adding that he feared tax increases would happen when voters approved home rule in April.
“It didn’t take long,” he said, noting the five-cent per gallon gas tax the board already passed and now the 1 percentage point increase in the sales tax.
Trustees Heather Mangian, Joshua Young, Bill Vavrik and Dee Shonkwiler voted in favor of the tax increase while Larry Kanfer and Jan Niccum voted against it after trying unsuccessfully to delay action.
The hike will bring Savoy in line with the 9 percent sales tax that Champaign, Urbana and Rantoul have. Village administrators estimate it will generate $1 million annually.
Those in favor said the increase, however difficult to accept, is necessary to maintain the infrastructure of the growing village.
“We took care to carefully go through the comprehensive plan,” Mangian said. “We are growing and we need to make plans to maintain the village.”
Vavrik echoed her sentiment, saying the tax should come as no surprise.
“We took out a loan to buy a fire truck. Nobody wanted to do that but we have a requirement to serve the people. We have to provide life and safety. There is nobody else to do that. We have to solve this. We have to make hard decisions,” Vavrik said.
Using streets that routinely flood as an example, Vavrik warned new storm sewers will be “pricey” and “when the comprehensive road program comes in, you’ll see we are far behind.”
“We have a comprehensive plan we went through, things the village wants to get done, our plan on how we take care of each other. We have a list of needs but what it didn’t come with was a list of how to pay for it. The things we are asking for are not really wants. They are really needs,” Vavrik said.
Young and Shonkwiler agreed.
“I don’t even like talking about raising taxes,” Young said. “If we don’t look at doing something, how do we keep up with our infrastructure?”
“I don’t think there’s a large majority of people who when they go to the store, say, ‘I’m paying $9 rather than $8,' ” Shonkwiler said.
Trustees also shot down an attempt by Kanfer to have the tax increase expire after three years.
Niccum said the increase won’t “put a dent in a $17 million want list.”
“If we have to cover other needs, the real hard part is coming down the road soon. We are going to have to look at property taxes,” he said.