URBANA — A Savoy woman whose son was arrested for murder at their home last month was criminally charged Thursday for unlawfully possessing a gun.
Ashley Z. Robinson, 35, of the 400 block of West Curtis Road, is scheduled to come to court March 10 to answer to a single count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Robinson was given a notice to appear in court Thursday but the dicey weather closed the courthouse early, necessitating the rescheduling of several cases.
A police report said authorities found three guns in her apartment on Jan. 27, the day they arrested her son, Tony Brock Jr., 17, for the Oct. 31 first-degree murder of Brandon Kelly Jr., 20, of Champaign. Mr. Kelly was shot at close range outside in the parking lot at the Parkland Point apartments in west Champaign, the 16th gun homicide of 2021 in the city.
One of the three weapons found in the apartment was under Robinson’s mattress, a police report said. It was a 9 mm loaded handgun and next to it was a loaded magazine.
Robinson told police that the gun was hers and that she had asked her son to get it for her.
With a federal conviction for tax fraud, Robinson is not allowed to possess a weapon. She also has other convictions for violation of bail bond and resisting a peace officer.