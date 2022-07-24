Savoy's order: 93 five-foot Emerald Green Arborvitaes for $14,090
SAVOY — This ought to help the village retain its Tree City USA status: The board approved the purchase of 93 five-foot Emerald Green Arborvitaes — for an amount not to exceed $15,000 — to surround the Savoy Rec Center parking lot.
Plans call for 88 of the trees to be planted between late August and early September, with five others to be kept in Savoy’s tree nursery for future use, Village Administrator Christopher Walton says.
Country Arbors Nursery will get the business, with its bid of $14,090 coming in lower than McNamara Landscaping‘s $17,647.
The new trees, required in that location under village code, will replace ones removed because they were “overgrown and protruding several feet into the parking lot, causing an interference with paving operations,” Public Works Director Roland White wrote in a memo to the board.
Additionally, he said, “the trees had grown into Ameren power lines, and they had a bag worm infestation.
— The power of pickleball: Check-ins at the rec center were up by 29 percent from May and 70 percent from June 2021, with pickleball punch passes accounting for slightly more than half of the additional entries, Parks and Recreation Director Nick McDuffie reported.