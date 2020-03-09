DANVILLE — The second of two men said to have arranged a phony purchase of a saxophone to rob the owner has been sentenced to prison.
Jermaine Butler, 29, who have an address on Garden Drive, Danville, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison by Judge Nancy Fahey for aggravated robbery, according to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
Butler’s 21-year-old co-defendant, Elijah Green, was sentenced last November to 12 years in prison.
Green is said to have used a fictitious Facebook account to swindle people, and in February 2019 he lured the 72-year-old victim in this case from Kentucky to Danville to purchase a saxophone for $4,500, according to Lacy.
When the victim arrived in the agreed location in with the money, Butler and Green got in his car, announced a robbery and took the man’s money and other property.
The victim was uninjured.