ARTHUR — Coming this Labor Day weekend: the 50th edition of the Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival, which promises to be bigger the better than ever.
Big as in $6,740 worth of cheese — plus another $575 worth of Ritz crackers.
Stephanie Wierman, president of the Arthur Area Association of Commerce, provided a cost breakdown in this week's money-themed edition of Meeting Minutes & More:
— One 150-pound “mammoth wheel” of cheddar: $1,100.
— Six 40-pound blocks of mild cheddar: $1,565.
— Six 40-pound blocks of Mediterranean sunset cheese: $1,620.
— Six 40-pound blocks of co-jack cheese: $1,695.
— Three five-pound cases of Swiss cheese wheels for the cheesing curling contest: $560.
— One case of cheese curds for the cheese curd spitting contest: $200.
The event sponsors foot the bill for the bulk of the cheese, with the chamber paying the balance, Wierman says.
There’s not much in the way of revenue to kick in, given that about 90 percent of the cheese is given away, free of charge, over the three days.