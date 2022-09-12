School board backs Central-at-McKinley plan; city council vote set for Tuesday night
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central’s Maroons are one round of yeses away from getting to host a varsity football game 12 days from now at McKinley Field.
As expected on Monday night, the Unit 4 school board voted unanimously in favor of asking the city to amend its intergovernmental agreement with the district to allow one varsity game — a week from Saturday against Wheaton St. Francis — at the Maroons’ renovated practice home.
Now comes the tougher sell.
At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Champaign city council is expected to vote on a topic that has divided the McKinley Field neighborhood, with detractors expressing concerns about parking, trash, noise and security.
The district addressed many of those points Monday night, sharing plans about extra bleachers (donated by the University of Illinois), crowd capacity (700 max, including the approximately 200 fans that travel for St. Francis road games), shuttle service (two buses, from Central High and the Champaign Country Club) and providing neighborhood residents with a pass that will allow them access to streets that will be off-limits to visitors.
If approved, the cost to the district of the Saturday afternoon game is estimated at $4,250.40, according to a packet prepared for Monday night’s school board meeting.
That’s $645.42 more than the cost to the district if the game were to be played the night before at the shared home of Central and Centennial, Tommy Stewart Field.
City administration recommends that council approve the amended agreement, according to a packet prepared for Tuesday's meeting by staff.
Here’s a look at how the costs break down:
Friday night game at Tommy Stewart Field
— Champaign Police Department (four officers and one supervisor): $1,265.80.
— Unit 4 security staff: $1,511.58.
— Portalets: $540.
— Transportation: $282.60.
Saturday afternoon game at McKinley Field
— Champaign Police Department (two officers and one supervisor): $759.48.
— Unit 4 security staff: $1,511.58.
— Public parking enforcement: $400.
— Public works for barricades: $780.
— Portalets: $540.
— Transportation: $254.34.
More to come.