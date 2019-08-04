Teachers aren’t the only ones in high demand these days. In recent years, school districts across the U.S. have faced a shortage of bus drivers.
According to the National Association of Pupil Transportation’s two most recent surveys of district members, more than half cited a shortage of drivers as their chief concern.
Locally, however, hiring has gone smoother than it did a year ago.
In Champaign, Unit 4 transportation director Amy Magrini said the district is in better shape than it was at this time last year, when it was down three “lead drivers” from the eight needed and “started the year with seven to 10 open routes.”
This year, five to six drivers are being trained for five open routes, she said.
“We are in a way better situation than we were last year,” Magrini said. “We’ve been intense with our hiring this summer. We’ve used Indeed and other sites and our staff has been good about getting the word out. Transportation is a good career path for a trade-type career.”
Kari Ryan of Illinois Central School Bus, whose services extend to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and other surrounding schools, said she’s staffed with a “full crew.”
“Right now, I am looking for drivers who would like to help here on occasion and travel to other locations to help with shortages elsewhere,” she said. “We are usually loaning drivers to other parts of Illinois.”
First Student — which provides bus service to other area districts, including Urbana — did not return requests for comment.