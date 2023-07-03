For now, it’s just a hole in the ground north of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. But check back in August, Superintendent Jeremy Darnell advises, when the Falcons’ $450,000 new greenhouse should be up and running, taking agricultural education and the FFA club to new heights.
While many area schools resemble construction zones as the calendar turns to July, the momentary mess will be worth it come August, when new classrooms, parking lots, athletic fields and libraries will be open for business.
Here’s the latest on 23 other such projects at area districts.
ARMSTRONG-ELLIS
Price tag: $750,000
Project: A solution to the long-standing issue of students in junior high classrooms having to go outside to access the main building. The 2,870-square-foot addition to the Vermilion County elementary school will also bring two new classrooms — one for a computer lab, the other for music.
ARTHUR
Price tag: $140,000
Project: An overdue overhaul of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond High‘s track, with a new surface and freshly painted lines. It’s the cheaper of two summer projects in the district, which is also spending $1.2 million on elementary improvements, including the addition of A/C throughout Arthur Grade School and in the gym at Lovington Grade School.
CERRO GORDO
Price tag: $1.2 million
Project: A junior/senior high HVAC upgrade, which retiring (after today) Superintendent Brett Robinson expects to be “mostly complete” when school starts in mid-August: “We are doing the project to improve indoor air quality and energy efficiency. Window air conditioners and steam valve radiators will be replaced by unit ventilators.”
CHAMPAIGN
Price tag: $11,261,708
Project: District taxpayers footed the nine-figure bill for Unit 4’s last round of major renovations, at six schools and two fields. This one’s on Uncle Sam, care of the American Rescue Plan Act. The school board voted in November to devote the biggest chunk of its pandemic relief funding to renovations and accessibility upgrades at the 118-year-old former Columbia School, the Bradley Avenue home to several of the district’s alternative education programs, a project expected to wrap up in late May 2024.
The move-out happened just this month, with Unit 4’s Novak Academy transferring to 8,677 square feet of classroom space at Parkland College for the next 14 months. Asbestos abatement began shortly thereafter and continues this week, with the general contractor — Petry-Kuhne — due onsite in July, according to district communications chief Stacey Moore.
DANVILLE
Price tag: $10,635,000
Project: No July classes this year at Northeast Elementary, the district’s lone balanced-calendar school. The one-year switch to a traditional calendar is being done for student and staff safety, given that the magnet school is about to undergo a massive expansion project that will add a new gym, band and music room, two classrooms, more restrooms and bonus office space.
Champaign-based English Brothers submitted the lowest of four competitive bids — $10,635,000 — to win the job, one of multiple major projects in Danville. Also underway: an $11.8 million remodel and addition for Kenneth D. Bailey Academy.
FISHER
Price tag: $450,000
Project: When Superintendent Barb Thompson got word that proud alum Rusty Rice (Class of ’72) had bequeathed his alma mater a “generous monetary gift,” the board and administration began brainstorming what to put it toward. They landed on remodeling a junior/senior high school library built in the early 1960s, “a wonderful and lasting way to commemorate Mr. Rice and bring the space into the 21st century for students and staff alike.”
The project, also paid for in part with district funds, is scheduled to be finished by Aug. 1.
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM
Price tag: $226,222.61
Project: Hiring Urbana’s Open Road Paving to repair a Pine Crest Elementary asphalt parking lot with what Superintendent Jean Neal calls “unsightly cracks” and emerging potholes. Start date: June 1. End date: July 1.
GIFFORD
Price tag: $7,316
Project: In addition to sprucing up the gym and hallways with more splashes of purple and yellow, the grade school invested in new water fountains. The $7,316 covers only the fountains; plumbing installation costs remain TBD, Superintendent Jared Ellison says.
HERITAGE
Price tag: $115,000
Project: Installing new fencing at the junior high/elementary baseball field in Homer. “The current fencing could be 50 years old or more,” Superintendent Tom Davis says, “and was becoming a safety hazard due to curling.”
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Price tag: $798,072.40
Project: Not the $59.4 million district leaders had hoped to spend on a new junior high but needed nonetheless: Aging roofs are being replaced at Mahomet-Seymour High ($437,900.40) and Lincoln Trail Elementary ($360,172).
MILFORD
Price tag: $2.8 million
Project: Work began in April and is set to end in late October on an addition — paid for entirely out of current fund cash balances and grants and inspired by responses to district surveys by students, staff, community members and others, Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer notes.
On the way: One large multi-purpose room with an entrance apart from the high school and grade school; ADA-compliant restrooms; culinary space and a life-skills classroom to enhance career and technical education; office space; and a conference room for mental-health services.
MONTICELLO
Price tag: $4.5 million
Project: Two new turf fields down (soccer, football), two to go (baseball, softball), with both of the latter running ahead of schedule.
The softball field should be finished by Aug. 1, Superintendent Adam Clapp reports, in time for Monticello Middle School to play its entire home season on the new turf.
Baseball could be a bit longer, with soil stabilization complete and concrete work beginning in July. The hope is that a portion of the middle school fall season can be played at the Sages’ new digs.
OAKLAND
Price tag: $102,000
Project: Grinding the student and staff parking lots down to the base and installing all new asphalt. Installed new in 2012, the lots had been sealed and striped every other year since. It was time, says Superintendent Lance Landeck, who starts next week at St. Joseph Grade School.
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
Price tag: $401,000
Project: There are several happening this summer but none bigger than the installation of a vertical lift at the high school, work that began on Memorial Day and should be finished by the end of July.
Explains new Superintendent Travis Duley: “Providing access to all levels of the building is an ADA compliance requirement. We have had a stair lift for several years, but it was not what I would describe as a smooth ride and it stopped functioning last year.”
PRAIRIEVIEW-OGDEN
Price tag: $550,381
Project: Insurance will cover $245,000 of the cost of ensuring that what happened three months ago — 80 percent of the junior high roof being destroyed by wicked winds — doesn’t occur again.
PVO’s school board opted to beef up the strength of the roof to support solar cells, which will be installed later this summer. It’s a decision that will pay off, Superintendent Jeff Isenhower says: “Last summer, we installed geothermal at the junior high, which increased our electricity usage; this will help to counter the increase in our electricity cost and continue to move our district toward more green energy.”
ST. JOSEPH GRADE SCHOOL
Price tag: $180,000
Project: There are three ongoing this summer, funded in part by a $50,000 school maintenance grant: replacing five aging exterior door frames and doors, three aging classroom HVAC unit ventilators and one aging fire alarm system in the grade school. The latter will allow both of the district’s buildings to be “monitored under the same umbrella,” outgoing Superintendent Todd Pence says.
RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS
Price tag: $1,662,983
Project: Work on replacing Eastlawn Elementary‘s roof began shortly after students split for the summer and is scheduled to be completed by August.
RANTOUL TOWNSHIP HIGH
Price tag: $2.4 million
Project: Phase 1 of a two-pronged gym project should wrap up in September, Superintendent Scott Amerio says. It calls for renovating all three floors of the lobby, including the bathrooms, plus adding staff restrooms in the loft area.
Phase 2 will involve expanding the gym lobby and east wing, Amerio says.
SALT FORK
Price tag: $12.5 million
Project: For the first time as a district, all of Salt Fork’s buildings will soon have A/C, Superintendent Phil Cox proudly reports: “Our old steam boiler systems had reached the end of their life,” prompting the installation of HVAC systems and new windows at every school.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN HIGH
Price tag: Around $10 million
Project: As our Colin Likas reported on June 17, the Spartans are in the process of overhauling their entire sports complex, with indoor renovations already in place and outdoor upgrades on the way — a new all-turf football/soccer playing surface at Dick Duval Field, to be surrounded by a new all-weather track; turf at softball’s Randy Wolken Field; and a new parking lot just some of the changes.
THOMASBORO
Price tag: $1.4 million
Project: A building addition that began in December should be completed within a week, Superintendent Bonnie McArthur says, bringing with it two new offices, two bathrooms and a garage (replacing a deteriorating two-door version).
“Our gym is our only space for P.E., lunch, recess and assemblies. This space opens up more classroom space in the original building, and gives us more room for P.E. classes, lunch, assemblies and indoor recess,” McArthur says.
TUSCOLA
Price tag: $15 million
Project: A new Tuscola High School without building a new Tuscola High School.
Superintendent Gary Alexander explains: “We are gutting the high school and rebuilding to a more modern, efficient and teacher- and student-friendly facility. ... The inside of the building is original to the building. This renovation will allow our students and staff the opportunity to learn in a facility that is conducive to teaching and learning in 2023 and not 1960.”
Among the changes due to be completed in time for the Aug. 18 teacher institute: adding A/C (to both the high school and middle school) and replacing the football field lights, press box, home bleachers and scoreboard.
URBANA
Price tag: $19,657,240
Project: An expansion/renovation that kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony 414 days ago is nearing the finish line, with construction at the new-and-improved Thomas Paine Elementary scheduled to wrap up on Aug. 8.
Done: K-2 classrooms; the installation of all of the windows and most of the doors; exterior paving and parking (just the striping remains); the gym; the fine arts wing; and all of the major demolition work.
Currently underway: the installation of cabinetry in the previously renovated fifth-grade classrooms; the last of the renovations to third- and fourth-grade classrooms; expanding and renovating the library and main office; renovations and upgrades in the kitchen; and renovations to the multi-purpose room.
Still to come: putting in fencing at the new sensory garden; installing the front-entry canopy and new signs; planting grass and landscaping (fall); and completing the playground.
The district got help with the latter from the Lui Family Trust, which donated $30,000 toward the playground in honor of Kay Grabow, and the Thomas Paine PTA, which chipped in with $13,000.