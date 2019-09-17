CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police said they don’t plan to take action after a girl was injured during what officials call a play-fight at Dr. Howard Elementary School.
In a statement, Unit 4 spokesman David Brauer said on Monday that six girls were “play fighting” in the restroom during school hours. One student was injured.
Brauer said officials found no weapon nor any evidence another student caused the injury. Brauer said “the matter appears accidental rather than malicious.”
Champaign Police investigated the matter.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said he does not expect the department to take action, declining to give specifics on how the girl was injured.
Police and Unit 4 spoke on the matter after it received widespread attention on social media.