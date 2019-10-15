DANVILLE — Schlarman Academy students gathered in a North Campus stairwell on Tuesday, wearing red and black to honor a 9-year-old Georgetown boy who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash a week ago and died from his injuries on Saturday.

Wyatt Pope was a fourth-grader at Pine Crest Elementary School. His father, Tyler J. Pope, 29, of Danville, also died as a result of the crash.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm schools officials asked schools throughout Vermilion County to honor Wyatt, who was an organ donor, by wearing the colors of one of his favorite sports team, the Chicago Bulls.

Students at Schlarman’s north and south campuses did so on Tuesday, donating $1 each for the privilege, and collectively raised more than $1,000 for his medical and funeral expenses.