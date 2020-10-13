Scott Schwartz Oct 13, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SCOTT SCHWARTZ, Director, Sousa Archives and Center for American Music Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Coronavirus Updates Get the latest local and national news. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Local Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Local Offers Receive occasional local offers from our website and its advertisers. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. The Week in Review Top trending stories from the week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Latest News Washington ready for more in second season The Latest: Barrett says she can't answer on election delay IHSA executive director: Moving upcoming wrestling season still on table Being Black in America: Sheila Johnson Former Illini, area standouts in the NFL: Week 5 More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges Wall Street drifts lower as earnings season gets underway Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge Most Popular Articles ArticlesChampaign man convicted of shooting two others faces decades in prisonChampaign 16-year-old injured in shooting in north UrbanaUPDATE: Coroner identifies Urbana man found fatally shot in ChampaignTom's #Mailbag, Oct. 9, 2020Police looking for semi driver who hit and injured two bicyclistsSchool-by-school: Positive tests among students, staffAaron MercerTolono woman indicted on federal embezzlement charges in theft from Champaign businessGood Morning, Illini Nation: Hype apparently not a consensusEditorial | Our choice for president