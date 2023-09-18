CHAMPAIGN — An honor previously bestowed upon fan favorites Lou and Mary Henson will be presented next month to Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman.
Prairielands Council Scout Executive Jared White will join Brian Barnhart in Tuesday’s 10 o’clock hour of ‘A Penny for Your Thoughts’ to preview the group’s Oct. 2 ceremony at Memorial Stadium’s Colonnades Club, where Whitman will receive the Scouts' 2023 Distinguished Citizen Award.
The award goes to community leaders who "provide outstanding civic service to the adults and/or youth in the community. Those who receive the award are not necessarily active involved in the BSA, but rather individuals who personify what the Boy Scouts stand for — good citizenship, outstanding moral fiber with a dedication to others, and for living their lives by the Scout Oath and Law."
Past recipients include Van Dukeman (2019), Robert and Sondra Libman (2018), the Atkins family (2017), Kyle and Phyllis Robeson (2016) and the Hensons (2015).
On Whitman’s night, Illini basketball coaches Brad Underwood and Shauna Green are among those scheduled to speak.