ATWOOD — Authorities in Piatt and Douglas counties are looking for a young woman who left her home late Thursday night.
Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said Karen Fennessy, 20, may have a mental issue. With the dangerously cold temperatures, first responders are very worried about her.
Bross said Fennessy has lived in Atwood about two months. There were people with her at the house when she ran out. They tried to find her but were unable and contacted police.
She was last seen about 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of Central Avenue and Kentucky Street in Atwood.
About a dozen police from Atwood and the Piatt and Douglas county sheriff’s office and the Atwood and Arthur fire departments were looking intensively for her Friday morning. Anyone who may have seen her should call 911.
They ask residents to check their garages, outbuildings or unlocked vehicles for her.
Fennessy is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She left the house wearing khaki pants, a yellow sweatshirt, black boots and a gray winter hat.
Bross said Friday morning police were following what they believe to be tracks west of town where residents had reported hearing dogs barking Thursday night.
“As miserable as we are, it’s nothing like what she is going through,” the chief said.