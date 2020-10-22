CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police need help identifying a man who has used a long gun to hold up the same store twice this month.
A release from police said the CVS at 107 W. Green St. was robbed about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, and again at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Both times the man arrived on a bicycle and went in the store toting a long gun. He demanded money from employees, threatened to shoot them and left westbound on the bicycle with cash.
He is described as White, in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet tall with a medium build and broad shoulders. Witnesses said he had stains on his fingertips, indicating her could be a smoker.
In both robberies he was carrying a green or olive-colored book bag with dark straps.
The long gun appeared to have a wooden stock.
If you have any information call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.