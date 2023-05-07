Sign up for our daily newsletter here
The bigger the gig, the more likely it is these days that colleges and universities, cities and villages, even the occasional school district, will hire an outside firm to assist in its search. Here are 10 examples from the past year and change, and the price tags for each.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: $193,737.30
Former chancellor Phyllis Wise, ex-president Michael Hogan and now provost-to-be JOHN COLEMAN got the job at the end of searches led by the national firm of Isaacson, Miller.
UI LIBRARY: $123,617.17
WittKieffer, with offices on three continents, helped Illinois find its next dean of libraries two states over — Nebraska’s CLAIRE STEWART, who begins her new role in 11 days.
UI COLLEGE OF LAW: $98,270
Korn Ferry, the global firm that was paid $140,000 for the search that landed Josh Whitman as athletic director, is now assisting with finding a successor for retiring law Dean VIK AMAR.
UI COLLEGE OF ACES: $95,296.71
At the end of a process aided by Parker Executive Search, the university realized the best ACES dean candidate already had the job on an interim basis — alum and 25-year employee GERMAN BOLLERO.
UI SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK: $93,324.54
WittKiefer is coordinating one of two ongoing dean searches — this one for a visionary who’ll “advance ongoing anti-racism work” as the successor to STEVE ANDERSON in the School of Social Work.
CITY OF URBANA: $55,200
The city signed on with Polihire to run point on two searches: community development director (Kim Smith appointed last month) and police chief (sole finalist LARRY BOONE in town this week).
CITY OF CHAMPAIGN: $46,350
For that fee, Baker Tilly assisted with the searches that led to the city’s hiring of both TIM TYLER as police chief (last June) and Khalil Zaied as public works director (last October).
CHAMPAIGN PARK DISTRICT: $22,815
GovHR USA led the district’s search for Joe DeLuce’s successor as executive director. SARAH SANDQUIST, previously the parks and rec director of Fishers, Ind., took over on Jan. 1.
DeLAND-WELDON SCHOOLS: $6,400
While Jeff Holmes was serving his second stint as interim superintendent, the Illinois Association of School Boards ran point on finding his successor — Roanoke-Benson High Principal MICHAEL TRESNAK.
CERRO GORDO SCHOOLS: $6,400
Another IASB client, Cerro Gordo found retiring Superintendent Brett Robinson’s replacement one Piatt County town over — in Monticello, where EMILY WEIDNER is principal at Washington Elementary.