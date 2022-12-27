ATWOOD — Police in Atwood continued their search Monday for a missing woman gone for almost five days.
“The Atwood police and fire departments conducted another search (Monday) for Karen Fennessy. That search did not yield any results or leads,” said Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross.
Fennessy, 20, ran from her family’s home on North Kansas Street about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, apparently suffering from a mental crisis.
Temperatures with the wind chill were below zero when she left and remained dangerously cold on Friday and Saturday. The 4 feet, 10 inch, woman who weighs 100 pounds was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots and a winter hat.
After searching for her themselves to no avail, the family called police about 11:15 p.m. on Thursday and authorities have been looking for her since then.
Bross, chief of the town that straddles both Piatt and Douglas counties, said authorities have investigated every lead they’ve been given or referred the tips to other agencies for help.
“First responders are still asking for people to report any information in regards to Ms. Fennessy immediately to the police. Please do not wait until the next day to make a report that could assist in our investigation. The police and fire departments have agreed to conduct another search soon,” Bross said.