Wanted: A pragmatic and collaborative leader whio is experienced, approachable and resourceful to help lead one of Champaign County’s fastest-growing communities.
The search for Dick Helton’s successor as Savoy’s village administrator is underway, with applications due July 31 and Village President Joan Dykstra hoping to wrap up interviews by the end of August or early September.
It’s “a fantastic opportunity for a potential village administrator,” said Dykstra, who’ll recommend a nominee to village trustees.
Since Helton retired in February after about 17 years managing the village, Levi Kopmann has served as acting administrator, as well as public works director and village engineer.
The next hire will have a new title; the village decided to rename the position from manager to administrator to more accurately reflect the role, Dykstra said.
The starting salary range for Savoy’s administrator position is $100,000 to $125,000, and the chosen candidate is expected to live in the village within six months of starting.