DANVILLE — Danville police are looking for four men who robbed a store in that city at gunpoint Wednesday night.
Police Commander Josh Webb said about 9:35 p.m., police were called to Family Dollar Store in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
Employees said four men wearing ski masks and dark clothing came in. One had a handgun. They took cash from the registers, cigarettes and cigars before running east from the store.
No one was physically injured.
Anyone with information on the holdup is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.