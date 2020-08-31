URBANA — For more than a year, Urbana police have been looking in vain for a man who has been slapping or grabbing the buttocks of women on public streets.
Police are urging any woman who might be a victim, or any potential witness to these batteries, to call 911 immediately.
“We have been taking these reports since April 2019 through now,” said a frustrated Lt. Dave Smysor. “It’s not a prank and not something we’re taking lightly.”
Although the reports stopped between Sept. 18 and March 25, they picked back up again with about 10 incidents reported since late March.
Smysor said his department has 19 reports they believe are the work of one man and is aware that Champaign and the University of Illinois police have also had a few that match.
“It’s the kind of thing that makes women in general not feel safe in your own neighborhood. You can’t walk down the street without someone grabbing you?” he said in disbelief.
While some of the reports have come from women as far as east Urbana, the majority appear to have happened near campus, Smysor said, in “neighborhoods with a lot of foot traffic, densely populated with students.”
“We’ve done details and coordinated with UIPD and Champaign to a degree,” he said.
Smysor said the assailant has done it enough times for police to recognize his work.
“His M.O. (modus operandi or method of operation) is to come up behind women who are typically walking down the street, running or jogging. He has said things to them. Then he grabs them by their buttocks and runs off,” Smysor said.
Sometimes the man says nothing.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, a 21-year-old woman reported she was walking on North Lincoln Avenue just before 1 a.m. when a man approached and asked to use her phone. When she told him no, he grabbed her buttocks, then took off on a bicycle. Usually, he’s on foot, Smysor said.
It wasn’t until 13 hours later that she reported what had happened to police and was unable to give a detailed description.
Smysor said in the descriptions given officers, the race and hair style is the same in almost all the reports: a Black man with dreadlocks or braids, at least shoulder length.
However, because the women are surprised by his approach from the back and getting only glimpses of him as he runs off, if at all, other details are not as consistent.
He’s been described as anywhere from 20 to 30 years old, 5-feet-10 to 6-feet tall, and 180 to 240 pounds. Some women have said medium build, some have said muscular.
There is no one time of day he’s active or a particular type of woman he’s targeting.
“Some of them have happened at 10 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., midnight. That’s what is making it so difficult,” Smysor said of the ability of police to find the man.
While many of the victims have been college-age, some have been older; one was pregnant.
On Aug. 16, about 9 a.m., a woman was on her knees pulling weeds along a fence in the 2300 block of East Main Street.
“She was looking down at the ground and did not see the offender walking by,” Smysor quoted the report. “He mumbled and got her attention and she said ‘good morning.’ He walked by then came back and grabbed her butt with both hands. He fled southwest on foot.”
“She describes him as a Black male, 20 to 30, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and a mask similar to an N-95. That’s not very descriptive in today’s current state of affairs,” he said.
Smysor said one woman reported that the assailant grabbed her with both hands such that had she not been wearing underwear, she’s confident he would have touched her sex organ.
“This isn’t like a hee-hee. It’s a criminal act. In my opinion, we’re moving past battery and moving toward sexual abuse, if you’re putting your fingers on people’s genitals,” Smysor said.
Battery in a public place or sexual abuse can both be felony offenses.
Smysor encourages women who might suffer this indignity to call 911 right away.
“I don’t feel like we’ve gotten 100 percent of them reported. Some people put up with it and go on their way. Call us. We have to be made aware,” he said.
Additionally, he urges people who see something amiss in their neighborhood to pay attention.
“Everyone has cameras. Please use them. If you see something that doesn’t seem right on the street, take a picture, take a video that we could use to help identify this person. If you have surveillance videos on your residence, please contact us and let us know,” he said.