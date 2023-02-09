Searching for Sasquatch: Allerton to host Bigfoot hunt
MONTICELLO — Over the years, there have been unexpected sightings of all sorts of creatures at Allerton Park — a bobcat late last year, a few massasauga rattlesnakes and more.
But on March 15, the park will host a search for the most endangered species of them all, one never before seen on the hallowed Monticello grounds.
Families are encouraged to bring flashlights to the first Allerton Bigfoot Hunt, a nighttime event that will begin at 7 and take the search party through the park trails, “navigating some tricks along the way,” officials say.
“Word is that, if found, the creature may even have treats to pass out,” Allerton’s Steve Hoffman says.
Tickets, which were going fast Thursday, are $10. To register, click here.